4-alarm fire burns through 3 homes in Midwood, 13 hurt

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire burned through three homes in the Midwood section of Brooklyn, injuring 13 people.The fire was reported on East 17th Street just after 4:05 a.m. Thursday.Firefighters responded to heavy flames and collapses.The fire quickly escalated, spreading between three adjoining homes.Nine residents were injured, including a six-week-old baby boy, and all were being treated for smoke inhalation.Three firefighters and one EMT Lieutenant were also hurt.All the injured were in stable condition.The cause of the fire was under investigation. The Buildings Department will evaluate the structural integrity of all three homes.----------