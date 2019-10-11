4-alarm fire burns through 4 homes in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire is burning through a row of homes in Jersey City.
The fire started in a home on Wade Street near Rutgers Avenue and quickly spread to three others at around 5 a.m.
Firefighters are dealing with hoarding conditions in some of the homes along with high winds.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
----------
