4-alarm fire burns through 4 homes in Jersey City

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire is burning through a row of homes in Jersey City.

The fire started in a home on Wade Street near Rutgers Avenue and quickly spread to three others at around 5 a.m.

Firefighters are dealing with hoarding conditions in some of the homes along with high winds.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

