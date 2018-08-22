4-alarm fire burns through tire shop in Prospect Park South, Brooklyn

The fire broke out early Wednesday in Prospect Park South.

PROSPECT PARK SOUTH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire in a business in the Prospect Park South section of Brooklyn.

The fire broke out in a tire shop on Coney Island Avenue just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported.

Coney Island Avenue is closed from Church Avenue to Caton Avenue. East 10th Street is also closed from Church Avenue to Caton Avenue for the FDNY activity.

