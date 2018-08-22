PROSPECT PARK SOUTH, Brooklyn (WABC) --Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire in a business in the Prospect Park South section of Brooklyn.
The fire broke out in a tire shop on Coney Island Avenue just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.
No injuries have been reported.
Coney Island Avenue is closed from Church Avenue to Caton Avenue. East 10th Street is also closed from Church Avenue to Caton Avenue for the FDNY activity.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts