4-alarm fire damages businesses, injures several firefighters in Jackson Heights

The fire broke out in one store on 74th Street just before 10:50 p.m. Thursday and spread to others.
Six firefighters were treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Six small businesses in one building were damaged by the flames
The blaze started in the basement of a restaurant, spread to the cockloft and then to other stores.
No civilians were injured.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.
