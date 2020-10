2 children dead, others critical after 5-alarm fire in New Jersey

EMBED >More News Videos Kemberley Richardson has more on a daring rescue that saved two workers hanging from a scaffolding in Lower Manhattan.

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two children are dead and others are in critical condition after a five-alarm fire in New Jersey Monday evening.A spokesperson for Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage said there's an ongoing, five-alarm fire along Elizabeth Avenue.Two children were killed in the fire and others are in critical condition.Earlier Monday, officials said three victims were pulled from the fire.----------