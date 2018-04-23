4-alarm fire in Jersey City kills several cats, 1 rescued; several families displaced

AJ Ross reports on the 4-alarm fire in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Several families escaped as a four-alarm fire tore through two buildings in Jersey City early Monday, but sadly, they lost their homes and many of their pets.

Cupcake the cat was rescued from the window ledge by a Jersey City firefighter and reunited with its owner, and two dogs were found trapped in the basement in three feet of water.

But unfortunately, several other cats and dogs never made it out alive.

"One of the neighbors lost two cats," resident Naldlal Mano said. "We lost four cats, but everybody else, as far as we know, good."

Mano is looking at the bright side. No people died in the fire at the corner of Bergen and Bramhall avenues, nor were there any serious injuries, despite heavy smoke and flames that broke out in one building sometime after midnight before spreading next door.

"Breathing in the fire, one cop, he ran up inside and got a couple people out of the building," resident Charles Fountain said.

Fountain said he saw the flames and banged on neighbors' doors to get them out.

"Something's on fire, it's time to get out of here," he said.

Fire gutted the two buildings, and now, several families are now looking for a new place to live.

Mano says he still has faith.

"We have faith that somebody is upstair," he said. "Even though we have these losses, because it could have been worse."

The American Red Cross is assisting 42 people in 11 families with temporary lodging, food and clothing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


