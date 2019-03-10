Firefighters battle large house fire in Jersey City

Fire tore through at least two homes in Jersey City.

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a large fire in Jersey City Sunday morning.

The 4-alarm fire broke out at about 5 a.m at 124 South Street.

One home was destroyed, while two others had extensive damage.

The Red Cross says 17 people were displaced by the fire. No one was injured.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Fire officials say it does not appear to be suspicious.

