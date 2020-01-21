4-alarm fire tears through New Jersey florist, spreads to other stores

BLOOMFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a four-alarm blaze that tore through a commercial building in New Jersey Tuesday morning.
The flames broke out at the building on Washington Street in Bloomfield, starting at a florist and spreading to other stores.
Fire departments from Newark, Montclair, Clifton, Belleville, Nutley, East Orange, West Orange, West Caldwell, Caldwell and Irvington are on the scene assisting the Bloomfield Fire Department.
At this time, no injuries have been reported.
Officials said there are closures on Glenwood Avenue, Washington Street, Bloomfield Avenue, Liberty Street, Conger Street and Lackawanna Plaza.
