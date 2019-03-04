4 Americans, local pilot die in Kenya helicopter crash

EMBED <>More Videos

Kenyan police say four Americans and a local pilot are dead after their helicopter crashed on an island in Lake Turkana in the north.

By TOM ODULA
NAIROBI, Kenya -- Kenyan police say four Americans and a local pilot are dead after their helicopter crashed on an island in Lake Turkana in the north.

The internal police report seen by The Associated Press says the crash occurred Sunday evening in Central Island National Park as two helicopters took off after a visit to the Lobolo tented camp.



The United States Embassy confirms the deaths of the four Americans and the names of three of them: Anders Asher Jesiah Burke, Brandon Howe Stapper and Kyle John Forti. The embassy refers further questions to Kenyan authorities.

The police report does not say what caused the crash.

Last month three Americans were among five people killed when their plane crashed as they were heading to Lodwar near Lake Turkana.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
helicopterhelicopter crashus world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Snow moves out
Snowfall totals for the Tri-State
NYC public schools closed today due to winter storm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
State of emergency in NJ due to winter storm
Monday Commute: What you need to know
Police: Robber pistol-whips man on Staten Island street
Show More
Boy dead, 6 injured after fire tears through home in Queens
NEW VIDEO: Police seek person of interest in cab driver murder
Photo of students with swastika sparking outrage
At least 23 dead as storms, tornadoes hit Deep South
Man survives 5 days in snow by eating Taco Bell sauce
More TOP STORIES News