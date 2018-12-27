4 arrested following series of fights at Connecticut mall

Police say four people were arrested at a Connecticut mall following a series of fights that may have involved 200 to 300 young people.

MANCHESTER, Connecticut --
Manchester police, with help from several other departments, closed The Shoppes at Buckland Hills early Wednesday as they got things under control.

Manchester police, with help from several other departments, closed The Shoppes at Buckland Hills early Wednesday as they got things under control.

Three women, ages 18 and 19, and a 17-year-old boy were charged with inciting a riot, breach of peace and interfering with officers.

Police say the boy had a gun and was also charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.

The women were released on a promise to appear in court after a brief initial appearance on Thursday. Their attorneys say they have no prior records.

In an unrelated incident, a juvenile was arrested after several disturbances at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford.

