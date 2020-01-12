4 arrested in massive gun, drug bust on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan -- Police arrested four people following a gun and drug bust on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Police found four illegal guns as well as drugs inside a home on West 102nd Street.

A 20-year-old man lives inside the home - investigators arrested him along with two other men and a woman. They all face a slew of weapons and narcotics charges.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Van slams through NJ house, winds up in basement
Another powerful earthquake rocks Puerto Rico Saturday
Over 200 New York-based soldiers depart for long-term deployment
AccuWeather: Warm sun returns
Police searching for missing Brooklyn teen last seen getting on subway
Accused attacker arrested hours after release under bail reform
Royal family to meet with Harry after 'Megxit' decision
Show More
2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
Woman punched, then beaten with a suitcase in NYC
Investigation underway after Infant twins die at shelter
Fire leaves 1 dead in Rockland County
Volunteer search resumes for Stephanie Parze
More TOP STORIES News