4 attack, rob victim outside Bronx subway station

The attack took place March 16 at the corner of Pelham Parkway North and White Plains Road.
Video shows one attacker punch and kick a victim after he demanded his money.
Police say three other suspects joined in on the attack, taking the victim's debit card, along with $138 in cash.
The victim was transported to the hospital for minor facial injuries.
Police described one of the suspects as male, 5'5" to 5'7", 110 lbs. to 130 lbs., black hair, last seen wearing a black coat and a yellow hoodie. The second suspect described as male, 5'7" to 6'0", 130 lbs. to 150 lbs., last seen wearing a coat with several patches.The third suspect is a male with the same estimated height and weight, last seen wearing a silver, blue, and red bubble coat.
The final suspect, a male around 5'5" to 5'7", 120 lbs. to 140 lbs., last seen wearing a dark jacket, and white hoodie.
🚨WANTED for A ROBBERY On the C/O Pelham Parkway North and White Plains Rd #Bronx #Allerton @NYPD49Pct On 3/116/19 @ 23:18 PM Reward up to $2500💰Seen them? Know who they are ?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!Calls are ANONYMOUS! #yourcityyourcall @NYPDDetectives @NY1 @News12BX pic.twitter.com/EvOmgo2znr— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 23, 2019
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
