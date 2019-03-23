4 attack, rob victim outside Bronx subway station

🚨WANTED for A ROBBERY On the C/O Pelham Parkway North and White Plains Rd #Bronx #Allerton @NYPD49Pct On 3/116/19 @ 23:18 PM Reward up to $2500💰Seen them? Know who they are ?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!Calls are ANONYMOUS! #yourcityyourcall @NYPDDetectives @NY1 @News12BX pic.twitter.com/EvOmgo2znr