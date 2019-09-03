4 boats go up in flames at business in Babylon, 1 man injured

BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- Four boats went up in flames at a business on Long Island Tuesday afternoon.The boats caught fire at about 2 p.m. in a rear yard on Fire Island Avenue in Babylon, police said.Police say one man suffered burns and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The flames left the boats virtually destroyed, and came dangerously close to the building they were next to.There is no word yet on what caused the fire.----------