4 boats go up in flames at business in Babylon, 1 man injured

BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- Four boats went up in flames at a business on Long Island Tuesday afternoon.
The boats caught fire at about 2 p.m. in a rear yard on Fire Island Avenue in Babylon, police said.
Police say one man suffered burns and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The flames left the boats virtually destroyed, and came dangerously close to the building they were next to.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
