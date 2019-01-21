Police in Delaware are investigating a disturbing crime involving the rape of a girl, allegedly by four boys all under the age of 15, and they fear more victims may be out there.The attack happened inside a home on the unit block of Auckland Drive in Newark back on December 11.New Castle County officials say one 14-year-old, two 13-year-olds, and one 12-year-old forced the girl inside a home.Police say the alleged assailants, whose identities were not released because of their ages, then attacked her.One teen reportedly threatened the girl with a gun, warning her not to report it.All four have been charged as juveniles with felony rape.Anyone with information on the attack or other victims is urged to contact New Castle County Police.----------