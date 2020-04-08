4 men caught on camera in Bronx jewelry store heist

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Four men were caught on camera getting away with about $1.3 million worth of jewelry in the Bronx.

Surveillance video shows the group roaming around Gold Mine Jewelry on East Fordham Road last week.

Police say the suspects took jewelry from a display case and from a safe.

Sources say the robbers entered an adjoining ABC Training Center through the roof.

The burglars then made a hole in the wall to enter the jewelry store through a closet.

