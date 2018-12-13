4 charged in New Jersey high school wrestling hazing incident

EMBED </>More Videos

4 juveniles charged in N.J. high school hazing incident. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on December 13, 2018.

PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
Four juveniles have been charged in connection with a hazing incident involving a New Jersey high school wrestling team.

The Salem County Prosecutor's Office says four juveniles have been charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, criminal restraint, hazing, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and related offenses.

Officials say the incident involved the Arthur P. Schalick High School Wrestling Team in the Pittsgrove Township School District .

According to investigators, several juveniles allegedly stripped the victim in a shower area of the school, restrained the victim and threatened to assault the victim with a broomstick.

"Exercising an abundance of caution to protect the rights of the victim, the rights of the juveniles involved, and the sanctity of this investigation, I cannot make any other comments nor can I answer any questions at this time," Salem County Prosecutor John T. Lenahan said in a statement. "We must remember, as in all cases where charges are filed, these juveniles are considered innocent unless and until adjudicated delinquent in a court of law."

Earlier, the Pittsgrove Township School District said administrators were working with law enforcement.

The district assured parents that internal action has already been taken, and no students are currently at risk.

The New Jersey State Police are continuing to investigate.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high schoolwrestlinghazingSouth Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
Man pushes woman onto subway tracks at Union Square
7 firefighters, 5 civilians hurt in 5-alarm Queens fire
New Jersey town warns of aggressive fox attacking dogs
Bizarre details revealed about driver in devastating crash
Del Monte recalls corn in 25 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Dog rescued after being thrown down Bronx trash chute
AccuWeather: Snow for some, then milder
Show More
Vitaminwater offering $100K to ditch your smartphone for 1 year
MUGSHOTS: 29 alleged gang members charged in NYC
NYC firefighter killed in road rage attack laid to rest
Bronx man shot by police after allegedly pointing gun
Man wanted for stealing children's cell phones in the Bronx
More News