6 dead, including 4 children, in Logansport, Indiana fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Six people, including four children, were killed in a house fire in central Indiana Wednesday morning.

LOGANSPORT, Indiana --
Six people, including four children, are dead after getting trapped in a Logansport, Indiana house fire Wednesday morning.

The call for the fire came out just before 2 a.m.

Cass County Fire Lt. Steve Krispen said law enforcement officials arrived on the scene first. They rescued two adults who were transported to the hospital.

But there were still six people inside the home who they were not able to reach. The home was 80 percent involved with heavy fire at the time.

Fire crews went on attack and tried to get inside and rescue the others, but they were unsuccessful.

The house is in a rural, non-hydrated area, so they had to transport water to battle the flames. Crews were out of water within five minutes, and they had to stop fighting the fire until more they got more water. Also, the freezing temperatures made it more difficult.

Nearly four hours later, the fire was still active and crews haven't been able to recover the victims' remains yet.

The coroner is on the scene, and they state fire marshal is on his way to help determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The sheriff's department said they did not hear any smoke detectors when they arrived at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldhouse firefatal firechild killedIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
House explodes, terrifying people in several NJ towns
New photos of suspects in shooting of Bronx girl
1 dead in Massapequa house fire
'Fearless Girl' headed to NYSE, removed from Bowling Green
$15K in exotic birds stolen from New Haven pet store
NYC lawmakers to push legalization of e-bikes, e-scooters
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney hospitalized
Shanann Watts' family files lawsuit against Chris Watts
Show More
Trump threatens to end subsidies to GM over cutbacks
2 dead after car slams into light pole, tree in New Jersey
FBI: Body found during search for Hania Aguilar
2 arrested in crime spree that included Duane Reade shooting
Some milk, yogurt sold in Brooklyn, Orange County recalled
More News