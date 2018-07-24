4 Connecticut day care workers arrested amid child abuse accusations

A teacher and 3 supervisors at a Connecticut child care center were arrested following child abuse allegations. (Ashley Swietek)

SOUTH WINDSOR, Connecticut --
A teacher at a Connecticut child care center has been charged with handling children in a rough and aggressive manner, while three of her supervisors have been charged with failing to report the alleged abuse as required by law.

All four were arrested Monday by South Windsor police as a result of an investigation that started in April.

Police did not release the name of the day care, but Mother Goose Children's Center recently voluntarily surrendered its license following abuse allegations.

The teacher, identified as 25-year-old Ashley Swietek, is charged with three counts of risk of injury to a minor. She is free on $75,000 bond pending an Aug. 2 court date. No attorney was listed in state judicial records and there was no answer at a home number.

