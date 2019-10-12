4 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at club in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A shooting in Brooklyn Saturday morning has left four people dead and three others wounded, authorities say.Shortly before 7 a.m., police received a call for a shooting inside a social club on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.Four men were pronounced dead at the scene. The injured, two men and one woman, were transported to area hospitals.The incident apparently stemmed from a dispute at the after hours club, investigators said.Two guns have been recovered at the scene. No arrests have been made.----------