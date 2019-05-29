4 dead, 8 wounded after truck rams church van Virginia

FORD, Va. -- Four people have been killed and eight others have been wounded in a crash in Virginia involving a church van.

News outlets report the van carrying 11 people was turning into a church parking lot off of U.S. 460 Tuesday night when it was hit by a pickup truck hauling metal.

A state police statement says the impact caused the van to flip several times and sent the truck off-road and into a guardrail.

Four of the van's passengers died at the scene. Its seven other passengers were hospitalized with severe injuries. The truck's driver was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

RELATED: Cary man, a major in the U.S. Army, and two of his children dead in car crash in Kentucky

Authorities didn't immediately release the identities of those involved. Police say charges are pending. An investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiatruck crashtruckscrash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Possible tornado touches down, damages school in NJ
AccuWeather Alert: More severe storms expected
NYPD: Suspect waves knife, shouts threats in robbery spree
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to climb after no winners
Lin-Manuel Miranda looking for extras for 'In the Heights' movie
Video shows Lyft driver being pummeled by passenger in Queens
Navy pilots report mid-air encounters with UFOs
Show More
NJ officer indicted in fatal shooting freed while awaiting trial
Thief busts through wall, ceiling, steals $66,000 from business
Man found to be fatally shot after crashing into home in NJ
6-year-old twins killed in DUI crash, mom charged
LI student wins national distracted driving video contest
More TOP STORIES News