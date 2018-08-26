MASS SHOOTING

Jacksonville shooting: 4 killed, 9 injured in Madden tournament shooting, source says

Sheriff's officials in Jacksonville, Florida say there are no outstanding suspects in a deadly shooting at an EA video game event. (AP Photo/Laura Heald)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --
Four people were killed and several more injured in a shooting at a downtown Jacksonville restaurant that was hosting a video game tournament, a source told the Associated Press.

The suspect, described only as a white male, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the source added. Jacksonville County Sheriff Mike Williams said authorities are still working to determine the suspect's identity.

Local hospitals said they received nine injured patients in connection with the shooting: Memorial Hospital received three patients, all of whom are stable. UF Health Jacksonville received an additional six patients; one in serious and five in good condition, all ranging in age from 20 to 35.

Video game company Electronic Arts tweeted that the shooting took place at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition. GLHF Game Bar, a bar in the Jacksonville Landing complex, had posted on its Facebook page that it was holding a Madden tournament Sunday afternoon. All staff members are safe, the bar's management said.



A witness told local television station WJXX that the shooting started after an argument over a game. ABC has not been able to independently verify that claim.

Videos posted to social media show what sounds like gunfire ringing out as competitors play video games.

Multiple members of the online gaming community stopped playing on the live-streaming service Twitch to react to reports of the shooting. "I'm not playing right now. This is too upsetting," gamer WalkerCLE said.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are en route to the scene, and the FBI's Jacksonville field office is assisting in the investigation. Florida Gov. Rick Scott has also offered state resources to assist in the investigation.



Pres. Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation and has spoken with Gov. Scott.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
