Mugshot of Paul Caneiro from Ocean Township police

Investigators believe that the two children and two adults found dead in the Colts Neck mansion fire are victims of homicide, per an official briefed on the probe.Paul Caneiro, the brother of the man who owned the mansion, is now in custody at the Monmouth County jail, charged with setting his own home in Ocean Township on fire.The criminal complaint says Caneiro's wife and two daughters were inside at the time.Caneiro, 51, was arrested on a charge of aggravated arson in connection with that fire on Tuesday morning.Authorities believe that the two fires are connected but have not explained how. The county prosecutor leading the probe is planning to brief reporters in the next few hours.Firefighters responded to the fire at 15 Willow Brook Road near Route 34 in Colts Neck around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed firefighters battling the blaze as smoke poured from the roof of the two-story home, which is surrounded by fields and includes a large swimming pool.Three severely burned bodies were found inside the mansion, and a man's body was discovered outside, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said.According to Zillow, the 5,784-square-foot single family home was built in 2003. Public records show the home is owned by technology CEO Keith Caneiro, 50, and Jennifer Caneiro, 45.Keith Caneiro's LinkedIn profile describes him as the CEO and chief technology officer for a company in the New York City area called Square One. His profile says he graduated from Columbia University with a Master of Science degree in 2018 and previously received certifications from Harvard Business School's online platform.Colts Neck is a well-to-do community about 50 miles south of New York City and is home to horse farms. Typical homes in the town of 10,000 are valued at about $750,000.Bruce Springsteen owns an estate there, and his son is a former member of the fire department.Former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart and his wife operate an animal sanctuary there; Queen Latifah sold her mansion there in 2015.----------