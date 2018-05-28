#BREAKING: @FDNY on scene of 3 alarm fire in #Chelsea apartment. One fire fighter with minor injuries. 23rd and 7th shut down. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/mmzaEq0CfJ — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) May 28, 2018

At least four firefighters and a doorman suffered minor injuries in a 3-alarm fire at an apartment building in Chelsea.FDNY crews started fighting the fire at 170 West 23rd Street just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon.Officials say the fire was on the top floor of a 6-story residential building and spread from one apartment to a second unit. Flames could be seen pouring out the windows as neighbors ran for safety."They just started beating on my door and said get out there's a fire," resident Holly Rosen said. "I'm just glad everybody else got out, I don't think many people were there because it's a holiday.""It helped because there were less people that needed to be evacuated, but I guess if it wasn't a holiday, the fire may have been reported in a more timely fashion and we might not have had as advanced fire upon arrival," FDNY Deputy Chief Joseph Schiralli said.Firefighters say a large volume of clutter in the apartment contributed to how combustible it was inside.One of the building's doormen ran throughout the building to rescue residents' pets."He was just going up and gathering everybody's dogs, trying to call the owners if they couldn't find them, they just tied up the gates in the lobby," resident Mike Collopy said.The doorman ended up seeking treatment for smoke inhalation.The FDNY said at least four firefighters were treated for minor injuries they suffered while fighting the fire. They are all expected to be OK.----------