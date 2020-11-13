4 firefighters hurt, businesses destroyed and damaged in Freeport fire

Video shows flames and smoke pouring out of the building on Guy Lombardo Avenue in Freeport just before 1 a.m. Friday.
The building houses a deli and florist on the first floor and businesses on the second.
The road is closed near Pine Street as firefighters continue to work to get the fire under control. It is expected to remain closed for most of the morning.
Four firefighters suffered minor injuries, at least one went to the hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
