4 firefighters overcome by fumes in Paterson 'drug dungeon' fire

Our volunteers responded to a home #fire on Illinois Ave in #Paterson, helping 2 families (11 people) with Red Cross emergency assistance for temporary lodging, food and clothing needs. — Red Cross New Jersey (@NJRedCross) August 6, 2020

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four firefighters were overcome by fumes after stumbling onto a drug mill operating in the basement of a Paterson home.The firefighters were responding to a small fire in the basement of the Illinois Avenue home when they were overcome just before 1:30 a.m.Thursday.They evacuated the structure and collapsed on the driveway.The four were rushed to the hospital, where they were treated and released.The firefighters appear to have appear to have stumbled on an illegal K2 manufacturing operation in the "drug dungeon" of a home.They likely inhaled chemicals that was being used in the drug processing.Hazardous materials crews responded after unknown materials were discovered.Two families, consisting of 11 people, who live there were left homeless by the fire, which is under investigation.----------