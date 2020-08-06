4 firefighters overcome by fumes in Paterson 'drug dungeon' fire

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four firefighters were overcome by fumes after stumbling onto a drug mill operating in the basement of a Paterson home.

The firefighters were responding to a small fire in the basement of the Illinois Avenue home when they were overcome just before 1:30 a.m.Thursday.


They evacuated the structure and collapsed on the driveway.

The four were rushed to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

The firefighters appear to have appear to have stumbled on an illegal K2 manufacturing operation in the "drug dungeon" of a home.

They likely inhaled chemicals that was being used in the drug processing.


Hazardous materials crews responded after unknown materials were discovered.

Two families, consisting of 11 people, who live there were left homeless by the fire, which is under investigation.


----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
patersonnew jerseypassaic countynew jerseyhouse firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds of thousands remain without power after Isaias
Man found dead at bottom of Penn Station staircase after fight
Man reunited with dog he thought had died in wildfire
1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends
Woman records man who assaulted her on subway
Multi-vehicle crash seriously injures 2-year-old boy in Mineola
Stimulus bill talks: What you need to know
Show More
Man suspected of vandalizing 63 subway cars, breaking 200 windows
Lebanon investigates blast Beirut amid rising anger
Facebook deletes Trump's post for violating misinformation policy
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds and less humid Thursday
Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of A-bomb attack
More TOP STORIES News