4 found dead in Salem County, including 2 children

CARNEYS POINT, New Jersey -- Four people, including two small children, were found dead Wednesday in Salem County, New Jersey, authorities said.

A passerby called 911 Wednesday morning after they saw what appeared to be a dead body in the woods off Sportsman Road in Carneys Point.

Four people, including two children, have been found dead in Salem County, New Jersey.



Police responded to the scene and found a man who appeared to have died by suicide.

Officers checked his address of record and requested a well-being check be done at an address in Penns Grove.

Penns Grove police responded to the home and found a woman and two small children dead.

Authorities have not yet released their identities.

The deaths are currently under investigation by the Carneys Point Police Department, the Penns Grove Police Department, the Salem County Prosecutor's Office and the New Jersey State Police.
