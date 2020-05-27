4 hit by falling tree branch on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say four people were hit by a falling tree branch in Riverside Park.

The incident was reported near Riverside Drive and West 91st Street just after 6 p.m.

Three of the four people suffered injuries, but all were considered non-life-threatening, authorities said.

A 48-year-old female was hit in the head, a 55-year-old female suffered a minor head and hand injury and a 53-year-old male suffered a minor head injury.

All three victims were taken to an area hospital.

The Parks Department released a statement saying they will follow up with a full inspection of the tree to determine the cause of the limb failure.

