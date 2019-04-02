WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- An ambulance that was rushing to a call in Manhattan jumped a curb and hit a storefront after it was involved in an accident with another vehicle.
Officials say the crash occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m. at 187th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights.
Four people were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital with minor injuries.
The accident is under investigation.
Ambulance rushing to call jumps curb, hits storefront after crash; 4 people injured
