4 hurt when car crashes into insurance store in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
LODI, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say four people were injured when a car went out of control and slammed into a business in New Jersey Monday.

The accident happened at about 4 p.m. at an Allstate Insurance store in a strip mall on Main Street in Lodi.

The vehicle jumped a curb and went through the glass front of the store.

One witness described the scene.

"He pulled into the spot, all of a sudden I guess he hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and he flew right into the store," said Hannah Mania. "I had to dive out of the way, he almost hit me. And then whoever it was proceeded to try to reverse out of the building, not even knowing who could possibly be behind the car, under the car."

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lodibergen countycar crashcar into building
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
Home explodes in NJ, off-duty officer pulls 1 from rubble
Man accused of smuggling 34 live birds to JFK through curlers
Yonkers firefighters help deliver baby on Father's Day
4 shot, 3 arrested at Toronto Raptors victory rally
New Jersey mom charged in 1-year-old daughter's hot car death
Gloria Vanderbilt dead at 95
Show More
Ex-FDNY EMS dispatcher sentenced in college student's death
VIDEO: Turbulence smashes flight attendant into ceiling
Alex Jones accused of sending child porn to lawyers in Sandy Hook case
US to send an additional 1,000 troops to Middle East: Pentagon
Man arrested, heroin seized after high-speed struggle with officer
More TOP STORIES News