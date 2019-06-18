4 hurt when car crashes into insurance store in New Jersey

LODI, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say four people were injured when a car went out of control and slammed into a business in New Jersey Monday.The accident happened at about 4 p.m. at an Allstate Insurance store in a strip mall on Main Street in Lodi.The vehicle jumped a curb and went through the glass front of the store.One witness described the scene."He pulled into the spot, all of a sudden I guess he hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and he flew right into the store," said Hannah Mania. "I had to dive out of the way, he almost hit me. And then whoever it was proceeded to try to reverse out of the building, not even knowing who could possibly be behind the car, under the car."There is no word yet on what caused the crash.----------