4 injured, 2 seriously, in Bronx apartment fire

RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- Four people injured in an apartment fire in the Bronx on Friday.The fire broke out on West 242 Street in the Riverdale section around 9 a.m.At least two are in serious condition and were taken to Jacobi Medical Center.They appear to have suffered heavy smoke inhalation.The fire was contained to an apartment in the building and is now out.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------