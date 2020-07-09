QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Four people were injured in Queens Thursday after a large tree fell on them.
The large tree fell at Union Turnpike and Winchester Boulevard.
Officials say four people were injured in the incident, but all are non-life threatening.
One person was transported to Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Three of the injured victims were transported to North Shore.
4 injured after large tree falls in Queens
