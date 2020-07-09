4 injured after large tree falls in Queens

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Four people were injured in Queens Thursday after a large tree fell on them.

The large tree fell at Union Turnpike and Winchester Boulevard.

Officials say four people were injured in the incident, but all are non-life threatening.

One person was transported to Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Three of the injured victims were transported to North Shore.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york cityhospitalhospitalstree fallaccidentqueens news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Warning: Flooding rain, riptides expected from Fay
COVID News: NYC cancels all large events through September
Police find 17-year-old in waters off NJ
COVID NYC: 26 Catholic schools will not reopen in wake of pandemic
COVID News: Start-up is renting out pools like never before
Family demands justice after mother dies during emergency C-section
Bronx Little Italy closes Arthur Ave. to allow for more outdoor dining
Show More
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen taken back into federal custody
'Black Lives Matter' painted in front of Trump Tower
NY nursing homes still on lockdown, families want visitation
New NYPD commander looks to rebuild community relations
Woman survives after car swept away by flash flooding in NJ
More TOP STORIES News