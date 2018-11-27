A two-alarm fire burned in the basement of a Midtown building.
The electrical fire broke out in the building on East 54th Street just after 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Elevated carbon monoxide levels were detected in up to four buildings, one of them residential.
The buildings were ventilated and carbon monoxide levels have dropped.
Four people suffered non-life threatening injuries.
East 54th Street is closed to vehicular traffic between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
building fireelectricMidtownManhattanNew York City
