A two-alarm fire burned in the basement of a Midtown building.The electrical fire broke out in the building on East 54th Street just after 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.Elevated carbon monoxide levels were detected in up to four buildings, one of them residential.The buildings were ventilated and carbon monoxide levels have dropped.Four people suffered non-life threatening injuries.East 54th Street is closed to vehicular traffic between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue.The cause of the fire is not yet known.