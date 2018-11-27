4 injured in 2-alarm Midtown Manhattan basement fire

The fire broke out Thursday morning in the basement of a building.

A two-alarm fire burned in the basement of a Midtown building.

The electrical fire broke out in the building on East 54th Street just after 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Elevated carbon monoxide levels were detected in up to four buildings, one of them residential.

The buildings were ventilated and carbon monoxide levels have dropped.

Four people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

East 54th Street is closed to vehicular traffic between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Related Topics:
building fireelectricMidtownManhattanNew York City
