4 injured, including young child, in University Heights apartment fire

By
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Four people, including a young child, are hospitalized Friday morning after a fire tore through their apartment in the Bronx.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. inside the 4th floor of the building on Davidson and West 183rd Street in University Heights.

The entire building had to be evacuated due to the smoke and flames.

The four people hurt suffered non-life threatening injuries. One, a small child, was seen being loaded into an ambulance.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the 4th floor before it spread throughout the rest of the building.

Tenants of units not damaged by the fire have been allowed back inside the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

