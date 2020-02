HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Hoboken say 4 people have been taken to the hospital after two vehicles crashed and one careened onto the sidewalk.The accident happened at the intersection of Clinton and 3rd Streets around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.No one was killed, officials said.Police report multiple road closures in the area.**THIS IS BREAKING NEWS. UPDATES AS WE GET THEM***