4 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at illegal gambling club in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A shooting at an illegal gambling site in Brooklyn Saturday morning left four people dead and three others wounded, police say.Shortly before 7 a.m., police received a call for a shooting inside a social club on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.Four men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say three other people, two men and one woman, were also shot and taken to area hospitals. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.At least 15 shots were fired. The ages of the shooting victims range from 32 to 49.The shooting appears to have happened at an illegal gambling location on the first floor of the building, said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.A sign on the building says Triple A Aces. Shea said there was "evidence of gambling" including cards and dice inside.The incident apparently stemmed from a dispute at the club. There are no indications it was gang-related, according to police."Our Homicide detectives are on the scene now," said Shea. "We have some individuals back at the 77th Precinct, and we're trying to piece together exactly what transpired inside that location."Crime-scene tape surrounded the building Saturday morning and investigators in white jumpsuits could be seen going in and out.Two guns have been recovered at the scene. No arrests have been made.Police said there have been no complaints about the site in the last few years.Mayor Bill de Blasio posted on Twitter: "I've said it before and I'll say it until I can't anymore: we have an epidemic of gun violence that spares no community - and it won't stop until we get guns off our streets once and for all."----------