4 men sought in attempted lurings of 4 children in Borough Park

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Disturbing new video shows the men wanted in two attempted lurings in Brooklyn.Police say four men in a Toyota Rav 4 approached two boys, ages 10 and 11, on 47th Street and 18th Avenue in Borough Park Saturday around 8:30 p.m.One of the men said, "Come here," and the two boys walked away as the driver got out of the car.Police say just 20 minutes later, the same car approached a 12-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy on 55th Street, and one of the men told them they had candy.The children ran off. So far, there are no arrests.----------