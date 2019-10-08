4 men sought in attempted lurings of 4 children in Borough Park

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Disturbing new video shows the men wanted in two attempted lurings in Brooklyn.
Police say four men in a Toyota Rav 4 approached two boys, ages 10 and 11, on 47th Street and 18th Avenue in Borough Park Saturday around 8:30 p.m.
One of the men said, "Come here," and the two boys walked away as the driver got out of the car.
Police say just 20 minutes later, the same car approached a 12-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy on 55th Street, and one of the men told them they had candy.
The children ran off. So far, there are no arrests.
