4 men wounded in shooting inside liquor store in Paterson

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after four men were shot in a New Jersey liquor store Monday night.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at the store on 12th Avenue near East 22nd Street in Paterson.

Two of the men, ages 23 and 27, are from Paterson. The other two, ages 20 and 18, are from Garfield.

They were taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in serious but stable condition. All are expected to survive.

At least a dozen shots were fired. The circumstances that led to the shooting are not yet known.

So far there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office at 1-877-370-PCPO

