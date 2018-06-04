Four Newark police officers have been suspended over their actions during a party that led to one of them being arrested.The incident happened at a gathering Friday for a female detective at Club Allure on Halsey Street, where a reported bar brawl spilled outside.A woman who lives nearby says she heard six gunshots followed by police sirens flooding the street.Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose says several off-duty officers were celebrating a colleague's birthday.But some sort of confrontation escalated. "Something occurred where supposedly there was an assault, an alleged assault by a female police officer on a bartender," said Ambrose.In the midst of the chaos, one neighbor said her car sunroof was damaged, and several other cars nearby appeared to have broken windows and dents.The female officer allegedly involved in the fight was arrested and charged with simple assault, while three others were suspended from the force."Each police officer goes out every day and works hard," said Ambrose. "There's always a few that make a mistake and they have to be dealt with accordingly."The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is taking over the investigation while the Newark Police Department conducts its own internal review.