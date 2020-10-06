4 now dead, including 2 kids, 2 missing after New Jersey fire

The flames broke out around 6 p.m. Monday in a building on Elizabeth Avenue in Elizabeth that includes apartments and commercial space, with a baby store on the first floor.
The children who died were approximately 7 and 11 years old, according to city spokeswoman Kelly Martin, and rescue efforts were impeded by locked bars on a windows and an incredible amount of smoke.
"The fire and police department did a miraculous job early, but the smoke overcame them," said Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage, who called it a "sad day."
A man and a woman were taken to the hospital, though it is not yet known if they are the other two who died. Authorities said Tuesday that two others remain missing.
Officials said the fire started in the baby store, where cribs and other items proved easy tinder for the flames.
Three police officers happened to be only a block away, and Eyewitness News was told they were on the scene immediately and tried desperately to rescue a family on the second floor.
Once the fire department arrived, authorities say it was a team effort to get the victims out. It took more than 100 firefighters, 3 1/2 hours to get the scene under control.
"It was hard to control from spreading," Elizabeth Fire Director Pat Byrnes said. "We didn't see white smoke until an hour. It was constant black smoke, and we were putting lot of water on it."
Dozens of residents were displaced, and at least one business owner is anxious to learn if her beauty salon was destroyed.
"Just waiting," Cynthia Majia said. "I don't know if I lost everything."
