4 shot in apparent drive-by outside Connecticut courthouse

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- At least four people were wounded outside a courthouse in Connecticut Monday in what is believed to be a drive-by shooting.

The gunshots rang out just after noon Monday outside Bridgeport Superior Court on Golden Hill Street, where authorities say the four victims were sitting in a car.

Three of the victims ran into the courthouse for cover, while the fourth, the driver, also sustained gunshot wounds.

The victims all suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Vincent's and Bridgeport hospitals.

Police said this was not a random act, and it is not an active shooter situation.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene.

"One car just pulled up to another car and started firing," Dave Simons told the Connecticut Post. "It was crazy. It was insane."

The investigation is active and ongoing.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bridgeportfairfield countyshootingdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body in NJ confirmed to be missing woman Stephanie Parze
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Video: Passersby lift SUV off woman struck in Manhattan
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
Live: Impeachment trial of President Trump continues
Victims, alleged gunman ID'd in NY home invasion murders
Male suspect arrested in transgender attack on NYC subway
Show More
Car crashes into funeral home causing fire in Queens
New York City, Madison Square Garden pay tribute to Kobe Bryant
Vigil held to remember boy who apparently froze in LI garage
'I'm being raped': Weinstein accuser details alleged assault
AccuWeather: Expect above average temperatures
More TOP STORIES News