4 sought after woman walking under scaffolding sucker-punched in New York City

By
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are now seeking a total of four people after a woman was violently attacked as she walked under scaffolding on the Upper West Side.

The attack happened Thursday night near 68th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in a walkway under scaffolding at a construction site.

On Friday, the NYPD announced they were searching for two suspects, but on Saturday, they revealed they are searching for four people in connection to the crime.

Two suspects were caught on camera punching the 57-year-old woman in the head from behind while trying to rob her.

The victim fell to the ground, and police say they tried to snatch her purse, but she fought back and would not let go. The suspects eventually fled empty-handed.

Police say the woman suffered fractured bones in her face.

The third and fourth suspects are both described as males in their 20s.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidenew york citymanhattanassaultattackattempted robbery
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | AOC joins Sanders in NYC for first rally since heart attack
Woman dies after having cyst drained in NYC hospital
NJ woman admits scalding 3-year-old boy with boiling water
Car wash doubles as haunted house to offer clean, scary fun
Authorities to bring down damaged cranes with controlled explosions
AccuWeather: Enjoy a 'Fall classic' Saturday
In bullpen battle, Yankees can even ALCS vs Astros in Game 6
Show More
Nestor downgraded, but tornado damages Florida homes
Woman hospitalized after falling through sidewalk hole in NYC
New video in abduction of 3-year-old from birthday party in Alabama
Police: Possible drunk driver plows into NJ home, assaults firefighter
8-year-old boy dies after boat capsizes in Hudson River
More TOP STORIES News