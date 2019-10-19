4 sought after woman walking under scaffolding sucker-punched in New York City

The attack happened Thursday night near 68th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in a walkway under scaffolding at a construction site.
On Friday, the NYPD announced they were searching for two suspects, but on Saturday, they revealed they are searching for four people in connection to the crime.
Two suspects were caught on camera punching the 57-year-old woman in the head from behind while trying to rob her.
The victim fell to the ground, and police say they tried to snatch her purse, but she fought back and would not let go. The suspects eventually fled empty-handed.
Police say the woman suffered fractured bones in her face.
The third and fourth suspects are both described as males in their 20s.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
