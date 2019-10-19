4 sought after woman walking under scaffolding sucker-punched on the Upper West Side

By
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are now seeking a total of four people after a woman was violently attacked as she walked under scaffolding on the Upper West Side.

The attack happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday night near 68th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in a walkway under scaffolding at a construction site.

On Friday, the NYPD announced they were searching for two suspects, but on Saturday, they revealed they are searching for four people in connection to the crime.

Two suspects were caught on camera punching the 57-year-old woman in the head from behind while trying to rob her.

The victim fell to the ground, and police say they tried to snatch her purse, but she fought back and would not let go. The two suspects eventually fled empty-handed.

The third and fourth suspects are both described as males in their 20s and the NYPD has released surveillance images of all four suspects.

Police say the woman suffered fractured bones in her face.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidenew york citymanhattanassaultattackattempted robbery
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorses Bernie Sanders at NYC rally
Woman dies after having cyst drained in NYC hospital
NJ woman admits scalding 3-year-old boy with boiling water
Car wash doubles as haunted house to offer clean, scary fun
Authorities delay explosive demolition of damaged construction cranes
AccuWeather: Enjoy a 'Fall classic' Saturday
In bullpen battle, Yankees can even ALCS vs Astros in Game 6
Show More
Nestor makes landfall on Florida island, heads north
What's next after key Brexit vote is delayed
Woman hospitalized after falling through sidewalk hole in NYC
New video in abduction of 3-year-old from birthday party
Police: Possible drunk driver plows into NJ home, assaults firefighter
More TOP STORIES News