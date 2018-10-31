4 students seriously hurt in 2-car crash on Long Island

ELMONT, Long Island (WABC) --
Four students suffered serious injuries after a two-car accident on Long Island Wednesday afternoon sent one vehicle careening into them.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. at Elmont Road and Dutch Broadway in Elmont.

One of the vehicles appeared to have struck a tree and flipped over, ending up in someone's yard.

Authorities say two of the students are in critical condition, while the other two are in serious condition.

It has not been confirmed what school they attend, but it appears they were coming from Elmont High School.

Dutch Broadway is closed in both directions between Doblin Street and 238th Street. Elmont Road is closed both directions between Village Avenue and Freeman Avenue. Motorists should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More information as soon as it becomes available.

