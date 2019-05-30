4 suspects in porn production in Franklin Township accused of sexually assaulting child

By Eyewitness News
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four suspects involved in a pornography production company in New Jersey are accused of aggravated sexual assault and endangering a 7-year-old child.

The four were identified as Sean Allen, age 51, Marina Volz (formerly known as Matthew Volz), age 30, Ashley D. Romero (formerly known as Adam Romero), age 26, and Dulcinea Gnecco, age 19, all of Coburn Lane in Franklin Township.

In January, the Somerset Prosecutor's Office was referred by NJ Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCP&P) reporting that a 7-year old child was residing in a home where pornography was produced.

Prosecutors say the child was exposed to sexually-explicit matter. DCP&P removed the child from the home.

After examining the electronic devices from the home, investigators discovered several sexually-explicit photos and videos of the 7-year old victim.

Anyone with information should contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit at (908) 231-7100 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers' Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

