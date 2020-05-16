4 suspects wanted in Bronx assault, robbery

FOXHURST, Bronx -- The NYPD are searching for several suspects involved in an attempted robbery and assault in the Bronx.

Four individuals set upon a 37-year-old man as he was walking home on Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst, police said.

Authorities said the victim was first punched in the face before the others joined in on the beating.

The suspects made off with the man's iPhone and necklace.

The victim had to be treated for his injuries at Lincoln Hospital.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxassaultnypdrobbery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC tourist arrested after posting Hawaii beach photos
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
New effort to limit, educate crowds in NYC parks
Newark Archdiocese moves to first phase of reopening
AccuWeather: Clearing skies, less humid
NYC ferry service changes coming Monday
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
Show More
2 officers injured after slamming vehicle into Queens building
Parade held in NYC for boy who beat inflammatory illness
Cash tolls returning to NJ Turnpike and Garden State Pkwy.
Man found fatally stabbed inside NYC apartment
EXCLUSIVE: Ride-along with police handing out free masks in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News