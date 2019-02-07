4 tied up, 1 pistol-whipped during Bronx home invasion

Police are searching for the suspects behind a violent home invasion in the Bronx.It happened just after midnight Sunday in the vicinity of Third Avenue and East 176th Street in the Tremont section.Investigators say two men broke into the victims' apartment by pushing in a window-mounted air conditioner, while two other suspects got in through the front door.Once inside, the thieves tied up four people and pistol-whipped one of them.The victim were said to be a 56-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman.The suspects stole $5,000 in cash, cell phones and credit cards.The 28-year-old man was struck in the head and suffered minor injuries. He was treated at the scene by EMS.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------