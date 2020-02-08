4 Valentine's Day easy sweet recipes for you and your Sweetie

NEW YORK CITY -- Mark your calendars - Valentine's Day is less than a week away. As the saying goes, the way to a person's heart is through their stomach, and Chef Rebekah Strand from Conagra Brands has some easy Valentine's Day desserts you can whip with your special someone for the both of you to enjoy.

Sweet Quesadilla - made with flour tortillas, gooey chocolate Nutella, sliced strawberries.

Valentines Popcorn Mix - corn cereal, mixed with chocolate, pretzels, freeze-dried raspberries, and strawberries.

Valentine's Day Trail Mix Bark - made with melted white chocolate (or dark chocolate), dried fruit, and pumpkin seeds.

Strawberry hot chocolate - made with a standard hot chocolate mix and strawberry milk. You can add marshmallows as well.

These tasty bites can be tailored to anyone's likes or dislikes and can be made gluten-free as well.

For details and recipes please visit: ReadySetEat.com

