4 women injured, 1 critically, in shooting in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --Police are searching for the gunman who shot four women in Newark, New Jersey.
Police say one of the victims is in critical condition at University Hospital. The other three are in stable condition.
Officers responded to the scene of the shooting at Bergen Street and Madison Avenue.
Investigators say the gunfire erupted around 9:15 Saturday night.
Newark police say they are following several leads.
