4-year-old boy dies, 2-year-old brother hospitalized in Connecticut hot car incident

A 4-year-old died and his 2-year-old brother was hospitalized after they were found in a hot car at a Connecticut apartment complex Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Many details in the deadly tragedy remain unknown, including how long they were inside the car, the West Haven Police Department said Friday. Police obtained surveillance from the complex and hoped to determine that from the footage.

It also doesn't appear the children -- identified by police as Dusan Jenkins, 4, and Davion Jenkins, 2 -- were left in the car, according to the officials.

The boys' father had called police, authorities said, adding that he is cooperating.

Davion remains in the hospital, police said Friday. His condition was unknown.

No one has been charged in the case, police said.

The temperature climbed to 79 degrees in nearby New Haven on Thursday.

Children's bodies can heat up much faster than adults' and their internal organs begin to shut down after their core body temperature reaches 104 degrees, according to a report from the National Safety Council. On an 86-degree day, for example, it would take only about 10 minutes for the inside of a car to reach a dangerous 105 degrees.

A boy also died in a hot bus incident in Texas on Thursday, bringing the total number of child hot car deaths this year to 27, according to the advocacy group kidsandcars.org.
