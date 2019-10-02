Neighbor beats pit bull with bat to free girl getting attacked in Bronx

RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- A 4-year-old girl was seriously injured when a pit bull suddenly attacked her in the Bronx.It happened on Forster Place around 8 a.m. in the Riverdale section.The girl was walking with her family when the dog a few doors down got out.It attacked and bit the little girl on the neck.A man Eyewitness News spoke to says he came out of his house with a bat and had to hit the dog to get it off of her.The girl was rushed to Jacobi Hospital. Her condition is not yet known.----------