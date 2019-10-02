Neighbor beats pit bull with bat to free girl getting attacked in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- A 4-year-old girl was seriously injured when a pit bull suddenly attacked her in the Bronx.

It happened on Forster Place around 8 a.m. in the Riverdale section.

The girl was walking with her family when the dog a few doors down got out.

It attacked and bit the little girl on the neck.

A man Eyewitness News spoke to says he came out of his house with a bat and had to hit the dog to get it off of her.

The girl was rushed to Jacobi Hospital. Her condition is not yet known.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riverdalebronxnew york citypit bull attackchild injuredpit bulldog attack
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 4 hurt after person jumps from window in Newark fire
2 swimmers missing, 1 rescued near Rockaway Beach
Woman sneaks into Bronx Zoo's lion exhibit
New video of man wanted in UWS attempted subway station rape
Suspect arrested for sucker punching 71-year-old Brooklyn woman
AccuWeather: Record heat before cool down
Teen boy rescued from Bronx home of registered sex offender
Show More
Avocado genetic code cracked
Controversial 14th Street Busway opens Thursday
Surveillance released in East Harlem attempted rape
3rd death reported in Connecticut from EEE
Using term 'illegal alien' in NYC could result in hefty fine
More TOP STORIES News